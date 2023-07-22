Sindh govt declares usury on private loans as crime

Sindh government has taken a major step to combat usury by passing a law that prohibits the charging of interest on private loans.

The law also imposes a ban on taking interest on cash or assets. Furthermore, it holds the usury company or its agent accountable for facilitating such transactions.

According to the new law, taking interest at the individual or company level will be considered a punishable offence.

Offenders could face imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs1 million. There will a five-year sentence for harassing the borrower.

To ensure compliance, the legislation strictly prohibits charging interest exceeding the actual loan amount.

The new legislation aims to curb exploitative practices and protect individuals from undue financial burdens.

In the event of a usury complaint, the affected party can file a report with the Justice of the Peace, who will then initiate the first information report (FIR) process within three days.