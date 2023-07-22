SECP and PTA pledge to enhance cyber security in Pakistan’s digital landscape

Akif Saeed, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), held a meeting On Saturday to enhance collaboration and explore mutual interests between the two institutions.

During the high-level meeting, constructive discussions were held on various key areas of mutual interest, with a strong commitment to secure Pakistan’s digital and cyber landscape through increased cooperation.

To solidify their collaboration, both SECP and PTA agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), laying the groundwork for future joint initiatives. The aim is to strengthen the regulatory framework and address issues within their respective regulatory domains more effectively.

Regarding illegal lending apps, the two institutions decided to establish a joint monitoring and reporting mechanism to ensure prompt and appropriate action against such apps.

Chairman SECP shared details of the SECP framework for digital lending apps and the role of cyber security auditors in certifying the confidentiality and security of these apps. The SECP maintains a White list on its website to verify the legal status of digital lending apps operating in Pakistan.

In light of the growing digitization in the corporate and financial sectors, SECP informed PTA about their ongoing efforts to develop a cyber security framework, seeking feedback from PTA.

The Chairman of PTA appreciated SECP’s comprehensive regulatory framework for lending apps, with a special emphasis on data localization measures.

Both regulators also decided to launch a joint awareness campaign in Pakistan to educate the public about the risks associated with illegal digital lending apps, aiming to protect them from potential fraudulent practices.