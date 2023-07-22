Gold prices witness decline in Pakistan

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 222,800 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 222,900 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 85 to Rs 191,015 from Rs 191,100 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 175,097 from Rs 175,176, all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,962 from $1966, the association reported.