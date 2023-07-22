PTI chairman granted pre-arrest bail in May 9 events case

The District and Sessions Court Islamabad has issued a written decision regarding the bail of PTI Chairman in two cases related to the May 9 incidents.

In the written judgment by Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Farid, the court ruled that the prosecution must prove that the accused instigated the offense.

The judge also emphasised that the provision concerning incitement or conspiracy has been subject to misinterpretation.

The written verdict stated that to establish abetment, a connection between the act and the commission of the crime must be proven, demonstrating that the offense occurred due to provocation.

“At the time of the crime, PTI Chairman was under the custody of NAB, debunking claims of him orchestrating his illegal arrest,” the verdict said.

The verdict stated, “Framing a person in a criminal case in such a manner is absurd and reveals malicious intentions on the part of the police.”

The written order stated that the pre-arrest bail was granted against the payment of surety bonds worth Rs5,000.