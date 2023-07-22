Premier calls for economic, democratic charters for national progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his call for an economic and democratic charter to ensure policy continuity and a prosperous future for the country.

Speaking at a ceremony where laptops were awarded to talented students of Danish Schools System, the prime minister expressed regret over the divisive impact of false allegations of theft and corruption, emphasising the need for unity and cooperation.

Reflecting on the past 15 months of the coalition government, he acknowledged facing challenges such as floods, price hikes, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement.

However, what deeply concerned him was the bitter divide that had arisen within society, hindering the country’s progress and prosperity.

The prime minister stressed that a charter of economy and democracy would foster policy consistency, irrespective of changes in governments, as practised in other countries.

He called on all stakeholders to recognise the country’s issues and work together to overcome them.

Referring to the IMF agreement as a “breather” for the nation, he urged everyone to turn it into an opportunity for introspection.

PM Shehbaz encouraged setting aside differences and uniting for the greater good, especially in equipping the young generation, especially those from poor and marginalised backgrounds, with quality education.

He highlighted Pakistan’s abundant natural resources, expressing concern that they were not fully utilised.