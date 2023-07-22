FIA discovers foreigners behind rogue loan company

In a significant development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has discovered about involvement of four foreigners in running the online mobile loan company responsible for death of a citizen in Rawalpindi.

The FIA Cybercrime Wing (CCW) has obtained pertinent details, including passport numbers, of four foreign officials who held key positions within the company while the details of their passports have also been obtained.

Their three local facilitators will also be included in the probe.

The agency is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the precise roles played by the accused foreigners in orchestrating the fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, the FIA has traced three mobile phone numbers linked to the company.

The agency will delve into the identities and actions of the individuals behind these numbers, with a focus on those who may have been complicit in the scam’s execution.

In parallel, investigations are also underway against three Pakistani facilitators. They include Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Shoaib Shafiq, Human Resource Manager Yousuf Jan, and Manager Operations Sumaira Furqan.

An anonymous source revealed that a foreign deputy director of the company allegedly instructed the operations manager to gather all SIM cards used to contact the customer who tragically took his own life.

The customer faced extortion after falling victim to the scam. The deputy director ordered the destruction of these SIM cards.