Congo virus patient dies in Quetta

A patient of the Congo virus under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in Quetta has died, the hospital administration said on Saturday

The patient was identified as 27-year-old Fazlur Rehman, belonging to the Eastern Bypass.

A hospital spokesman said the number of people who have fallen victim to the Congo virus in Balochistan this year has risen to nine.

Fazlur Rehman was brought to the hospital on suspicion of being infected from Congo virus.

The virus was confirmed in the patient after a test was conducted.