Khawaja Asif vows accountability for Imran Khan’s ‘facilitators’

In a stern and unwavering stand, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on asserted that those who played a pivotal role in facilitating Imran Khan’s ascent to power in 2018 will not evade accountability.

During an exclusive interview with Samaa TV on Saturday, the minister addressed the tragic events that unfolded on May 9th, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability.

Minister Asif expressed that the recent appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before the courts marks a continuation of events.

“He will also face the law and be subject to punishment according to the law,” Asif declared.

However, the minister’s call for accountability does not stop at Imran Khan alone. He firmly asserted that individuals who supported and patronized Khan from 2012 to 2018 should also be held responsible for their actions.

The conversation also touched upon the matter of donations received by Shaukat Khanum Hospital, which continued to flow into the accounts of Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Minister Asif highlighted that the PTI Chairman might be facing possible arrest in light of several alleged crimes. “When so many crimes have been committed, there should be a just punishment or release, as per the merits of each case. In my opinion, Article Six also applies to them,” Asif remarked.

Regarding matters of national security, the minister expressed concerns over Khan’s access to sensitive information during his tenure as Prime Minister. “This man was not able to safeguard the state’s secrets during his time in office,” Asif added, raising further questions about potential ramifications.

Looking ahead to the future of the government, Asif speculated on the timeline for its dissolution. “The government is likely to be dissolved a day or two before its term expires,” he predicted.

The impending dissolution would pave the way for elections, which the minister believes will be decided based on either the new census data or the previous one.