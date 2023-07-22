4 killed, one injured due to torrential rains in KP in 24 hours

Four people have been killed and one injured in various incidents due to torrential rains during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report of the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 12 houses have been partially damaged due to floods and rains across the province.

On the instructions of the relief department, the district administration, the PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense officials, and related institutions have been instructed to stay alert.

According to the relief department, rescue materials have been dispatched to the victims and heavy machinery mobilized for the quick rehabilitation of roads.