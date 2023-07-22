Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

4 killed, one injured due to torrential rains in KP in 24 hours

According to PDMA report, 12 houses partially damaged due to floods, rains
Irfan Moosa Zai Jul 22, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

Four people have been killed and one injured in various incidents due to torrential rains during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report of the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 12 houses have been partially damaged due to floods and rains across the province.

Also Read: 8 killed as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab, spell to continue

On the instructions of the relief department, the district administration, the PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense officials, and related institutions have been instructed to stay alert.

According to the relief department, rescue materials have been dispatched to the victims and heavy machinery mobilized for the quick rehabilitation of roads.

Peshawar

monsoon

khyber pakhtunkhwa

monsoon rains

Torrential rains

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular