IHC initiates contempt proceedings against Islamabad cops over poor murder probe

The Islamabad High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against Islamabad police officers over improper investigation of cases.

Contempt of court action has been taken against the Islamabad SP and SDPO.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court issued the orders.

The judge said the SP and SDPO were asked to submit a written reply explaining why formal contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them.

“Why should disciplinary action not be initiated against you?” he questioned.

The judge ordered the officers to appear in person and submit a reply within 10 days.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till August 3, and ordered to complete the trial of the murder case in four months.

If the prosecution does not follow through, the suspect can apply for bail again, the court said.