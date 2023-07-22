No federal tax imposed on agricultural income: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has once again made it clear that no federal tax has been imposed or will be imposed on agricultural income.

In a tweet on Saturday, the finance minister said he recently gave an explanatory statement in the National Assembly, which was meant to dispel the impression that the government is imposing new taxes on the agriculture and construction sectors under the IMF.

He claimed the explanatory statement was being misinterpreted.

He reiterated that the tax measures mentioned in the Letter of Intent are those that have already been imposed in the country till June 30. Apart from this, he said no new tax is being imposed, he added.