Section 144 imposed around river Ravi amid rising water level

In response to the escalating water level in the Ravi river, coupled with the rapid surge in rainwater drain Dek, the district administration took proactive measures on Saturday by imposing Section 144 in the vicinity of River Ravi.

The move comes as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of the local communities residing near the riverbanks, amidst the relentless monsoon downpours and the prevailing flood situation.

As per the notification, dumping any type of garbage into small and big drains would be prohibited, the violation of which would lead to immediate arrest and registration of case۔

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider stressed the seriousness of the situation and advised citizens to exercise extreme caution. “There is a complete prohibition to go near the river for any kind of recreational or business activity,” she stated.

“We urge citizens to keep a close eye on their children and refrain from allowing them to bathe or play near the riverbanks.”

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Haider issued a stern warning to families and individuals residing along the riverbanks, urging them to evacuate their households and relocate to safer areas. T

“The water level is continuously increasing, and we request the public to cooperate with the authorities during this challenging time,” Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider urged.

“Moving your family and animals living on the banks of the river to a safe place is crucial to ensure their safety and well-being.”