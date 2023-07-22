Apple’s iPhone SE 4 launch delayed until 2025

The launch of the Apple iPhone SE 4 has been delayed until 2025, according to a recent report. Analysts from Barclays revealed that the budget-friendly handset, which was initially expected to be unveiled next year with an iPhone 14-like design, will now be pushed back. The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to feature an all-screen design similar to the iPhone XR.

The delay in the launch is believed to be due to potential issues with the 5G modem. Initially, it was rumored that the iPhone SE 4 would come with a proprietary Apple 5G modem, but the analysts suggest that Apple will continue to rely on Qualcomm as the modem supplier for both the iPhone SE and the iPhone 16 lineup through next year, in line with predictions from renowned Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to borrow design elements from the iPhone 14 and iPhone XR, sporting a 6.1-inch OLED panel with flat edges and Face ID support.

Unlike the standard iPhone series, iPhone SE models do not follow an annual release schedule. Apple tends to release a new generation of SE devices every two years. So far, there have been three generations of iPhone SE models, with the first one introduced in 2016.

The outgoing iPhone SE (2022) is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, a 7-megapixel front camera, up to 256GB of storage, IP67 build, and a fingerprint sensor-equipped Touch ID home button for biometric authentication.