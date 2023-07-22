Infinix GT 10 Pro brings gaming magic with mini LEDs and innovative color transitions

Infinix GT 10 Pro, a gaming-focused smartphone, is set to launch in early August. Exclusive images of the device in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colors with a Cyber Mecha design were shared earlier this week. New teasers reveal the presence of mini LEDs on the phone’s rear panel.

These mini LEDs serve as an interactive backlight interface, lighting up when users start a game and also for notifications and charging status.

In one teaser, the Mirage Silver model’s back panel changes colors from steel blue to dusty pink when exposed to UV light.

While the detailed specifications of the GT 10 Pro are yet to be disclosed, a leaked image of the retail box confirms it will have 8GB of RAM (plus 8GB virtual) and 256GB of storage.

The device will run on Android 13-based XOS 13, offering a clean environment with minimal bloatware and advertisements.

As the launch date approaches, more information about the Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to be revealed by Infinix.