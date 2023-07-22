Court deems Moonis Elahi ‘absconder’ in money laundering case

The Lahore Session Court on Saturday declared Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi absconder in a high-profile money laundering case.

During the court hearing, the FIA had pleaded to declare Elahi an absconder for not appearing before the investigation agency even after issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

It was disclosed that the challan against three other accused, including Monis Elahi, son of Parvez Elahi, was already submitted.

It further said that two cases of money laundering have been registered against him, involving illegal transfer of billions of rupees out of the country and his alleged involvement in the Anti-Corruption Circle Punjab case.

Moonis Elahi has also been declared a criminal who fled the country in connection with the same money laundering charges.

The case against the father-son duo was initially lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last month in connection with the Panama scandal.

The investigation revealed that they were allegedly involved in concealing billions of rupees in five Panamanian firms. Moreover, the evidence pointed towards the illegal transfer of funds abroad, which raised suspicions of money laundering, as per FIA sources.

In light of Parvez Elahi’s absconding status, the court has taken strict measures to freeze his assets, including bank accounts, computerized national identity card, and passport.

Additionally, the court has requested detailed travel history and accurate residential address information to aid in the investigation.

Moonis Elahi, the son of the former minister, has also been accused in another case by the Anti-Corruption Establishment. He has been labeled a fugitive, allegedly involved in receiving bribes along with his father and another individual, Muhammad Khan Bhatti - the former principal secretary to the chief minister.

Last week, Parvez Elahi was apprehended and held under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Section 3 in Lahore’s Camp Jail. However, due to the high-profile nature of the case, he has now been transferred to the Central Jail Rawalpindi, commonly known as Adiala Jail.

The money laundering case involving Parvez Elahi and his son Monis has sent shockwaves throughout the country’s political landscape. As the legal proceedings unfold, the nation eagerly awaits further updates on the investigation’s progress and the fate of the accused individuals.