Torrential rains cause water level to rise in rivers; flood warnings issued

The water level in the Ravi rive at Head Balloki has started increasing. The inflow of water is recorded at 62,860 cusecs, according to rescue officials, while the outflow is 37,860 cusecs.

In view of possible floods, the Kasur deputy commissioner said relief camps have been set up at different places, adding that the Pattoki district administration is on high alert to deal with any emergency situation.

In Kahror Pakka, a crack has developed in the Basti Talian Marla Scheme Minor.

Resultantly, water from the minor has entered the nearby population and fields. Several acres of standing crops have been inundated.

The rescue officials said the repair process of the crack will be completed soon.

In Khairpur Tamewali, there has been a rise in the water level at Ganda Singhwala. The water outflow has been recorded at 39,800 cusecs.

The inflow of water at Head Sulemanki is 46,736 cusecs, while the outflow is 35,625 cusecs.

At Head Islam, the inflow was recorded at 28,044 cusecs, and outflow of 27,444 cusecs.

At Head Siphon, the inflow of water has been 25,622 cusecs, and the outflow 25,622 cusecs.

In River Sutlej, the water level is rising continuously. At Head Sulemanki, there has been an increase of 11,000 cusecs in the flow of water. The inflow of water was recorded at 35,000 cusecs.

In view of a mid-level flood at Pakpattan, the nearby population has started moving to safer places.

At Lodhran, the water level continues to rise at the site of the Mailsi Siphon.

According to the irrigation department, the water flow at the siphon has been recorded at 24,590 cusecs. It said that on Friday, the flow of water was recorded at 21,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the current of floodwater released by India four days ago into the Chenab river has reached Jhang. The flow at Trimmu Barrage has reached 130,000 cusecs.

A low-level flood of 109,000 cusecs in the Chenab at Marala Barrage Sialkot has been reported.

Moreover, there has been an increase of 3,000 cusecs in the Ravi river at Jassar, Narowal from where a 44,000-cusec current of floodwater is passing through.

Ravi has the capacity to handle 185,000 cusecs.

Sutlej river continues to receive water from India, as the flow at Ganda Singhwala remains 40,000 cusecs.

In the last week, 114,000 cusecs of water has passed through Ganda Singhwala.

In Lower Chitral, floodwater owing to the heavy rain has caused havoc in many areas.

Two shops, a workshop and a service station in Koghzi have been damaged by the floods. Five windmills, two cattle sheds, roads and bridges have been inundated.

The bridge connecting Chitral to Shandur is also affected by floods. Due to the flood in Chitral river, the airport road has been submerged.

River Chitral is witnessing an extremely high level of flood in its history. It has submerged houses in low-lying areas, as residents shift to safer areas. Traffic flow has also been affected. A man was trapped inside the river, and was later rescued.