PEMRA Amendment Bill aims at enabling free, responsible media: Marriyum

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023 is aimed at improving the welfare of journalists and enabling a free, responsible and ethical media environment.

In a tweet, she extended gratitude to all the stakeholders, especially the Joint Action Committee, for their efforts and input in preparing the bill.

“I am pleased that the NA Standing Committee for Information & Broadcasting passed the PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023 today, which I had laid in the National Assembly yesterday,” the minister tweeted.

She said inputs and feedbacks of all stakeholders were incorporated into the bill and it was approved by the committee after a comprehensive discussion between its members.

The minister said the bill was prepared after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, who were part of the Joint Action Committee, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association, AMEND, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editor, and All Pakistan Newspapers Society over the course of the last one year.

She said all the stakeholders were taken on board, and their inputs and feedbacks were incorporated into the bill.

The bill was finalised and laid after sign-off from and ownership by all stakeholders, she added.

“The Bill addresses various important long-standing issues and matters, including arbitrary, unchecked concentrated powers of the PEMRA chairman, lack of representation of PFUJ and PBA in PEMRA Authority and the Council of Complaints, delayed payments of journalists’ salaries, and the definitions of misinformation and disinformation,” she remarked.

She announced that she would hold a press conference tomorrow to share the salient features of the bill, and the details of the extensive participatory and consultative process carried out to prepare it.