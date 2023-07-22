Met Dept forecasts rain with thunder, lightning in Karachi on July 25, 26

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the monsoon rains will continue, as winds continue to blow in Sindh and its eastern regions.

On July 25 and 26, there is a chance of rain with thunder and lightning in Karachi, as per the Met Department.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain in parts of Karachi, it added.

Heavy rain may fall in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Badin and Thatta districts of rural Sindh.

Sajawal, Qamber Shahdadkot may also experience rain with thunder, the Met Office said.

On Saturday, the weather of Karachi will remain partly to completely cloudy, as per the Met Department, as the city continued to experience humidity.

The Met Department has forecast light and heavy rain in parts of the port city.

The minimum temperature has been recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, while the highest rainfall of 41.6mm was recorded in North Karachi on Friday.