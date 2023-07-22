Aleem Khan turns down offer to serve as Sims board head

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday has turned down an offer to serve as the head of the Services Institute of Medical Science (SIMS) board.

“I am deeply grateful to the Chief Minister of Punjab for considering me for the position of Chairman of SIMS Board of Management,” said

However, I have decided to decline the offer due to my current political engagements,“ stated Abdul Aleem Khan.

Despite stepping away from the position, Abdul Aleem Khan reassured his commitment to supporting the improvement and development of the prestigious institution.

“My Foundation Services will continue to play an active role in furthering the advancement of the hospital,” he added.

In his place, Abdul Aleem Khan has suggested the name of Khawaja Ahmad Hasan to lead Sims. “Khawaja Ahmad Hasan is a competent and honest person who has the potential to bring substantial improvements to the institution,” remarked Abdul Aleem Khan, expressing his confidence in the potential appointee.

He further pledged his continued support in making Services Hospital the best medical institution in the province. “I want to see Services Hospital thrive as a state-of-the-art healthcare facility, and I will continue to contribute my assistance towards that goal,” said Abdul Aleem Khan.