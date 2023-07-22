Experts term online loan apps a sophisticated “money-laundering network”

The magnitude of the fraudulent network is immense, with cyber security experts estimating that the online loan scam is not just worth millions, but an eye-watering figure in billions of rupees.

Cyber security specialist Rafi Baloch has exposed the activities of online loan applications, terming them as a dangerous “money laundering network” that preys on unsuspecting users.

In an exclusive interview with Samaa TV, the official raised serious concerns about the role of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in curbing this alarming trend.

Operating primarily on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Tik Tok, and YouTube, these deceptive loan apps cunningly target vulnerable individuals through enticing promotional videos.

Masked as legitimate loan providers, they lure users into a web of deceit with false annual interest rates, making borrowers believe they are availing genuine financial assistance.

However, the reality behind these seemingly harmless apps is far from benign.

Users are falling victim to a disturbing cycle of blackmail and extortion, where loan amounts rapidly escalate due to exorbitant hidden charges and interest rates.

Rafi Baloch disclosed that these apps utilize unethical tactics, such as extracting sensitive information from phone galleries to blackmail users, and even fabricating fake FIRs and legal notices to intimidate borrowers.

Adding to the concerns, Baloch highlighted the lack of stringent monitoring of registered companies, both local and foreign, involved in these fraudulent activities. Many of these loan apps operate unregistered companies, while some registered ones openly flout laws with impunity, exploiting the vulnerabilities of their unsuspecting clients.

Ultra cash

Muhammad Asif, a victim from Liaqatpur shared his harrowing experience with a loan app. He applied for a loan of 3,000 rupees for 91 days through the app called Ultra Cash.

However, within a week, he was bombarded with threats and demands for immediate repayment. When he refused, his mobile phone was hacked.