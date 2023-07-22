Reasons to reconsider buying iPhone 15 if you already own latest one

As the launch of the iPhone 15 series approaches, tech enthusiasts are eager to see what Apple has in store. However, before rushing to buy the latest models, it’s worth considering a few factors, especially if you already own one of the best iPhones from the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 lines.

Unchanged display technology

While the iPhone 15 series is expected to offer several improvements, one aspect that might disappoint some users is the display.

With the exception of the Dynamic Island feature on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the other models are likely to retain the same display as their predecessors.

Although these displays are exceptional, they haven’t seen significant enhancements since the iPhone 13 line, so don’t expect major changes in this area.

Marginal performance upgrades

Apple’s yearly chipset upgrades focus more on longevity than tangible performance boosts.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will undoubtedly sport powerful processors, but the difference in performance compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, for example, might be marginal.

iPhones are known for their enduring performance, and unless you specifically require the latest chipset for future-proofing, upgrading solely for speed may not be necessary.

Higher price tag

With expected design, camera, and battery life improvements, the iPhone 15 series is likely to come at a higher cost.

Reports suggest that production costs for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will be notably higher than their predecessors, possibly leading to price increases across the entire lineup.

International markets might also witness price hikes due to increased VAT costs. With such price changes, it’s essential to consider whether the upgrades justify the expense, especially when discounted prices for existing iPhone 13 and 14 models may become available.

The iPhone 15 series promises to be impressive, but existing top-tier iPhone users should carefully weigh the enhancements before making a decision.

While the new models will undoubtedly excel in various areas, the lack of major display improvements, marginal performance upgrades, and higher price tags may lead users to opt for more budget-friendly options or wait for future innovations.

As always, making an informed choice is crucial when it comes to choosing the right smartphone for your needs.