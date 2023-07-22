6 killed as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab, spell to continue

Heavy rain with thunderstorm is being witnessed in different parts of Lahore, while the weather division has forecast intermittent rain in the city throughout the day.

In Mansehra, roofs of three dilapidated houses caved in due to the heavy rain in the city and its adjacent spots since last night, killing three people, including two children and a woman.

Four people were injured in the incident.

Moreover, one woman has been killed and another injured in Phalia when the roof of a house collapsed.

The rain has caused low-lying areas and main roads of Lahore to submerge.

As the heavy rain continues, the maximum has been reported from Gulshan-e-Ravi with 200 millimeter, followed by Tajpura with 191mm, Lakshmi Chowk 178mm, Nishtar Town 190mm, Pani wala Talab 174mm, Johar Town 160mm, Qartaba Chowk 172mm, Iqbal Town 154mm, Mughalpura 166mm, Upper Mall 123mm, and Samanabad 103mm.

In view of the rain spell going on in the city for around three hours, there is a threat of urban flooding in Lahore.

Water is reported to have accumulated in Model Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, while several electricity feeders have also tripped.

Punjab CM orders quick disposal of water

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the administration to remain on high alert in the wake of the torrential rain in various cities of Punjab, including Lahore.

He has ordered for immediate drainage of water in the low-lying areas of the city.

All resources and machinery should be used for drainage, Naqvi said, adding steps should be taken on emergency basis.

Officers have been directed to remain in the field till the drainage work is completed, the CM said, adding traffic should be kept flowing through effective management.

Naqvi has also expressed grief over the death of two children who fell into a pond of rainwater in Wazirabad.

He extended his sympathies and condolences to the grieved family members.

Feeders trip

Due to the heavy rain in Lahore, more than 70 feeders of LESCO have reportedly tripped, and electricity supply suspended to many areas.

The LESCO staff is facing difficulties in restoring power due to the heavy rain.

A spokesman says the restoration work will start as soon as the rain stops. He has advised people to stay away from electrical installations during the rain.

He further advised avoiding erecting illegal structures, stalls or carts under high voltage power lines and transformers.

The spokesman has especially urged children to stay away from electricity installations while playing in the streets.

LESCO has advised people to stay away from at least 10 feet away from high-tension power lines.

In the Johar Town area of Lahore, rainfall has been recorded up to 156 mm, while water has accumulated on the roads.

Low-level flood in Chenab

Meanwhile, the current of floodwater released by India four days ago into the Chenab river has reached Jhang. The flow at Trimmu Barrage has reached 130,000 cusecs.

A low-level flood of 109,000 cusecs in the Chenab at Marala Barrage Sialkot has been reported.

There has been an increase of 3,000 cusecs in the Ravi river at Jassar, Narowal from where a 44,000-cusec current of floodwater is passing through.

Ravi has the capacity to handle 185,000 cusecs.

Sutlej river continues to receive water from India, as the flow at Ganda Singhwala remains 40,000 cusecs.

In the last week, 114,000 cusecs of water has passed through Ganda Singhwala.

Rainfall across the country

Meanwhile, heavy rain and drizzle are also being reported from parts of the capital city, which has broken the cover of humidity and heat.

The rain in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is continuing for the fourth day, which has caused a shutdown of many link roads in different areas, while rivers and canals are flooded.

The road connecting Leepa Valley with other areas has also been closed due to trees fallen on the way.

In Nankana Sahib, rain in different areas has turned the weather pleasant, breaking away the heat and humidity spell.

The Met Department has forecast that the rain will continue for the next two days.

Heavy rain has also been reported from Sharaqpur Sharif, Shakargarh, Pakpattan and its surrounding areas, Dadu, Daska, Narowal and surrounding areas, as well as Deepalpur, Pattoki, Ghanche, Ghizer, Renala Khurd and Muzaffarabad.

At Lodhran, the water level continues to rise at the site of the Mailsi Siphon.

According to the irrigation department, the water flow at the siphon has been recorded at 24,590 cusecs. It said that on Friday, the flow of water was recorded at 21,000 cusecs.

In Lower Chitral, floodwater owing to the heavy rain has caused havoc in many areas.

Two shops, a workshop and a service station in Koghzi have been damaged by the floods. Five windmills, two cattle sheds, roads and bridges have been inundated.

The bridge connecting Chitral to Shandur is also affected by floods. Due to the flood in Chitral river, the airport road has been submerged.

River Chitral is witnessing an extremely high level of flood in its history. It has submerged houses in low-lying areas, as residents shift to safer areas. Traffic flow has also been affected. A man was trapped inside the river, and was later rescued.