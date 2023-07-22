Govt decides to increase power tariff by up to Rs7.50 per unit

The federal government struck the inflation-ridden masses with a powerful jolt, as it decided to exorbitantly raise the power tariff in the middle of the night.

The electricity price has been hiked by Rs7.50 per unit. The basic tariff has been increased from Rs3 to Rs7.50 per unit.

The federal cabinet approved the summary for this massive price hike through circulation.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has already approved an increase in electricity tariff for the current financial year.

The federal government has filed a request with Nepra for an increase in the basic price. The authority will now make a decision after conducting a hearing on the federal government’s request.

After Nepra’s decision, the federal government will issue a notification for the increase.

The price hike has been proposed to be implemented from July 1.

The price increase proposed for the consumers utilizing 100 units of electricity is Rs3 per unit. For those using 101 to 200 units, electricity will cost Rs4 per unit after the proposal is accepted.

For the electricity consumers using 201 to 300 units, the proposed price hike is Rs5 per unit. The electricity consumers using 301 to 400 units, it is proposed to increase the cost by Rs6.50 per unit.

Moreover, the government has proposed an increase of Rs7 per unit for the consumers utilizing 400 to 700 units.