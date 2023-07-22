Death toll from western India’s landslide climbs to 22

The death toll from the devastating landslides that struck the Indian state of Maharashtra has tragically risen to 22.

The incident occurred in a hill settlement, leaving behind a trail of destruction and devastation. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway as authorities race against time to find survivors and recover bodies from the debris.

According to disaster relief officials, the landslide hit the settlement with immense force, burying numerous homes and displacing the lives of many families.

Rescue teams managed to retrieve the bodies of six more victims who were trapped under the massive piles of debris. However, the rescue efforts have been significantly challenging due to the treacherous conditions in the affected area.

An estimated 225 people were known to be residing in the area when the landslides struck.

Fortunately, more than eighty individuals were able to escape the catastrophe and are now receiving medical attention and support.

The landslides have caused extensive damage to the region’s infrastructure and have disrupted essential services, making it challenging for the rescue teams to reach remote areas promptly.