DIG Police Shariq Jamal found dead at Lahore residence

Lahore’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal Khan has been found dead at a private flat in the upscale DHA area on Saturday.

According to the police, the authorities immediately transferred his body to the National Hospital DHA, but later decided to move it to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased DIG, who resided in phase-4, was under the jurisdiction of Defence-A police station, while the flat where the incident occurred falls within the jurisdiction of Nishtar police station.

Upon receiving the news, a team of police officers, led by a high-ranking officer, rushed to the hospital to oversee the investigation personally.

The grieving widow of the officer was also present at the hospital.

A case has been registered in response to the incident, filed by the wife of the deceased DIG.

Shariq Jamal Khan had served in various roles, including DIG Traffic and DIG Railways. He was currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and had recently returned home after successfully completing a departmental course.

In an official statement, the local police department confirmed the launch of a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of death.