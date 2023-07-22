DIG Lahore Shariq Jamal found dead in Defence apartment

Lahore’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal Khan has been found dead at a private flat in the upscale DHA area in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the authorities immediately transferred his body to the National Hospital DHA, but later decided to move it to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased DIG, who resided in phase-4, was under the jurisdiction of Defence-A police station, while the flat where the incident occurred falls within the jurisdiction of Nishtar police station.

Upon receiving the news, a team of police officers, led by a high-ranking officer, rushed to the hospital to oversee the investigation personally.

The grieving widow of the officer was also present at the hospital.

The purpose of the DIG’s visit to the Defense flat remained obscure, leaving questions about whether it was his first time there or if he had frequently visited the location before.

A case has also been registered in response to the incident, filed by the wife of the deceased DIG.

In an official statement, the local police department confirmed the launch of a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of death.

For now, authorities are considering multiple possibilities, including murder, suicide, and accidental death.

In connection with the case, ten individuals have been detained, including a woman named Quratulain and a man identified as Adeel.

Among those held for questioning are Shariq Jamal’s domestic workers.

Interestingly, the detained woman and the man were the ones who rushed the late DIG to the hospital.

Moreover, law enforcement officials have collected fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene. However, the definitive cause of Shariq Jamal’s death will be ascertained through an autopsy report.

It is worth noting that Shariq Jamal had previously served as DIG Investigation Lahore within the police force.

Shariq Jamal Khan had also served in various roles, including DIG Traffic and DIG Railways.

He was currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and had recently completed a departmental course.