Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Marseille on a three-year contract, the French Ligue 1 club announced Friday.

“Come on OM… See you in Marseille,” the 34-year-old Gabon international said in a short video released by his new club on social media.

Aubameyang scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after reuniting with under former manager Thomas Tuchel in a £10.3m (12 million euros) deal from Barcelona last September.

Aubameyang had scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, earning a move to Arsenal in 2018 and finishing as joint top-scorer in the Premier League a year later.

But he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta before being sold to Barcelona just weeks later.

Aubameyang scored 13 goals in 23 matches in six months Spain, but was unable to reproduce that form during a season-long stay at Stamford Bridge.

France-born Aubameyang returns to French football, where he has worn the colours of Lille, Monaco and Saint-Etienne in the past.

