Saudis nationals can issue personal visit Umrah visas for their friends

In a major announcement, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that Saudi citizens can get issued personal visit visas for their friends abroad to perform Umrah.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the ministry stated that Saudi citizens can invite their friends to Saudi Arabia from outside the country to perform Umrah through a personal visit visa.

The ministry said that this visa has four advantages: Firstly, it can be single reentry or multiple reentry visas. Secondly, the visa holders can perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Also, they can conduct tourist trips to all regions and cities around the Kingdom, and finally, the visa holders can visit the historical sites and major destinations in various cities across the Kingdom.

The maximum duration of the validity of the single-entry personal visit visa is 90 days with a period of stay of 90 days, while the validity of the multiple reentry personal visa may extend to 365 days with a period of stay each time of 90 days.

The ministry said that it is possible to apply for a personal visit visa through the visa platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.