Waqar Zaka preaches goodwill with respect to Muharram

Social media sensation Waqar Zaka amid Muharram, intended to spread positivity and goodwill.

He took to his Twitter handle to explain to his followers, what habits and behaviours should be avoided in specific Islamic months, as the punishment for the sins is doubled, and even the reward for the good deeds is also doubled.

He posted a video of himself saying, “Although these kinds of things should be avoided the whole year, in case you are involved in any kind of fight or argument with anyone, either online, in person, with friends, or even in business, or either you are roasting or criticizing anyone, stop it. Or if there are any kind of mother-in-law or daughter-in-law arguments going on, leave them be as well, since the first Islamic month, “Muharram” has started, and its name means “forbidden,” and if anyone seeks reference they can read, Chapter 9, Verse 6 of the Holy Quran, where 4 sacred months have been clearly mentioned. Though if you further seek details about this, you can consult Sahih Al Bukhari, Hadith number 4662, the names of the 4 sacred months have been mentioned there, Dhu-Al-Qadah, Muharram, Dhu’l-Hijjah, and Rajab, and it says that if anyone sins in these named months, the punishment will be double, and even the profit for good deeds will also be doubled. It is for the sake of your own life, spirituality, and for you hereafter, stop getting involved in bad deeds, and that it entirely depends on you what you decide to do.”

He tried to convey a positive message through his social media post, though many have replied with extreme hatred, but on the other hand, some have also appreciated him for raising this awareness among Gen Z.