Asif refuses to accept Kabul govt’s position on ‘cross border terrorism’

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif rejected the stance of Afghan interim government authorities on the issue of cross border terrorism as suicide bombing incidents paced up in country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khawaja Asif said that the neighboring country’s statement that Afghan territory is being not used for terrorism is ‘not correct’.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan and America are good friends, the relationship keeps on ups and downs.

Electoral alliance, cases against Imran

PMLN senior leader also commented that electoral alliance of Muslim League-N with any political party would be premature for the upcoming polls.

Khawaja Asif in an interview with SAMAA TV said that there more than seven cases were registered against PTI Chairman—including Cipher—in which he could be indicted.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ on Tuesday.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism. The participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment.

According to the ISPR statement, the sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting security of Pakistan.

The forum deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.

COAS said, “Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.”