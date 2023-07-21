Karachi rain again exposes administrative incompetence

Heavy rainfall in different areas of Karachi resulted in flooding, turning places like Nagin Chowrangi, Power House, and Do Minat Chowrangi into ponds within minutes.

The recent downpour exposed administrative incompetence, disrupting life systems with flooded sewerage lines and water accumulation on the roads, causing traffic disruptions and vehicle breakdowns. Even the metro station’s roof started leaking.

Areas like Gulshan-e-Maymar, New Karachi, Sarjani and North Karachi experienced heavy rain with strong winds, with North Karachi recording 41 mm of rain.

Other locations, including North Nazimabad, Super Highway, National Highway, Shah Latif Town, and Scheme 33, also witnessed rainfall. Power supply was suspended in various parts of Karachi after the rain.

On the other hand, the meteorological department has released the recorded rainfall data for Karachi. North Karachi received the highest rainfall with 41.6 mm, followed by 16.2 mm in Gulshan Mimar, 2 mm in Gulshan Hadid and Orangi Town. Saadi Town recorded 1.5 mm of rain, while University Road received 1.3 mm. The lowest rainfall was observed at Jinnah Terminal with just 0.4 mm.

Moreover, power supply has been disrupted in New Karachi Sector Five-D and Five-J since evening. The rainfall brought relief from the previously extreme heat in the city.