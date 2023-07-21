Peshawar CTD register FIR for Bara suicide blast

A case of Bara suicide blast has been registered in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Peshawar while terrorist provisions included in terrorism sections.

The case was registered in the complaint of Additional SHO of Bara Police Station.

According to the text of the FIR, suicide bombers threw grenades at security personnel and opened fire and entered through the main gate of the Tehsil compound.

As per FIR, despite grenades, terrorists could not cross beyond the roznamcha building (Daily diary building) in Police compound.

“Terrorists blew themselves up due to police retaliatory firing. The organs of terrorists were transferred to Khyber Teaching Hospital,” the FIR stated.

It is pertinent to note that three policemen and a civilian embraced martyrdom after two suicide bombers exploded in Bara on Thursday, hours after two policemen were martyred in a shooting at their post in Peshawar.

