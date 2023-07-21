PM Shehbaz chairs second apex committee meeting of SIFC

The second meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council was held in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff, Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials.

The Apex Committee expressed satisfaction on functioning of SIFC and its strategy to outreach the potential investors through conduct of seminars and project inaugurations.

The Apex Committee also reviewed various projects presented by ministries for broaching with investors under the umbrella of SIFC.

At the end, after a fruitful discussion and consensus, the Prime Minister gave approval of projects for attracting investments from friendly countries in Agricultural, Livestock, Minerals, Mining, IT and Energy Sectors, and also directed to extend impeccable facilitation to the investors, interested in undertaking and actualising these projects.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said with the help of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the immediate task was to increase the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country up to $5 billion.

He said he had fervently advocated a unified approach to steer the country out of the economic challenges on a path to sustainable growth.

“Employing a whole-of-the-the-government approach, the coalition government has decided to set up a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with a mandate to frame economic policies that ensure policy predictability, continuity and effective implementation to revive the economy”, the prime minister said in a tweet.