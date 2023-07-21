‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’s’ blockbuster opening earns record-breaking box office figures

In a stunning display of cinematic prowess, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have taken the box office by storm, raking in record-breaking earnings in their opening weekend.

The much-anticipated movie, “Barbie” earned, $22m on its first day, though Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” would be expected to earn $49m.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” with the charm of Margot Robbie as Barbie and the intensity of a gripping thriller, revolving around a high-stakes heist and a rollercoaster of emotions respectively proved to be the movies with blockbuster openings. The unique and daring combination of genres has struck a chord with viewers, drawing them in from all age groups.

The movie’s opening weekend proved to be a runaway success, with theatres across the globe reporting packed houses and enthusiastic applause from audiences. Critics and reviewers alike have praised the film’s engaging plot, stellar performances, and seamless chemistry between the lead actors.

As the movies continue to dominate the box office and secure their position among the year’s biggest blockbusters, it has become a talking point in the entertainment world. Both the films’ opening earnings have surpassed expectations, solidifying its place as a runaway hit that has won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.