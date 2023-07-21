Monsoon rains to continue: PMD forecasts extended wet spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that the monsoon rains are likely to continue in the coming days. The country is experiencing monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal, along with the influence of a westerly trough in its upper regions.

The PMD has predicted rain, wind, and thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy falls in various regions. These areas include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, and several others from July 22 to July 26, with occasional breaks.

In addition to this, isolated heavy falls are expected in different locations, such as Zhob, Mastung, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Karachi from July 22 to July 24, with occasional intervals.

The PMD has also issued warnings about possible impacts of heavy rains, including urban flooding in certain areas, potential landslides, and flash flooding. People in these regions are advised to take precautions, and farmers are urged to consider the weather forecast for their activities.

Furthermore, tourists and travelers are advised to exercise extra caution during this period, and the public is urged to stay at safe places during wind-storms and heavy rains to avoid any potential hazards.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecasted period.