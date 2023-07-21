Nakuul Mehta succumbs to watching ‘Tere Bin’

In a delightful turn of events, Indian actor Nakuul Mehta recently gave in to watching the heartwarming drama “Tere Bin,” and his social media stories caught the attention of the show’s lead stars, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali.

The playful banter between the celebrities on Instagram has left fans thrilled and has become a trending topic on social media.

“Tere Bin” has been receiving widespread acclaim for its captivating storyline and stellar performances, drawing audiences into a heartfelt narrative filled with love, emotions, and intricate relationships.

Nakuul Mehta’s decision to watch the show further piqued the interest of fans, who were eager to see his reactions.

Upon watching the show, Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts and appreciation for “Tere Bin,” expressing admiration for the talented cast and the show’s compelling storyline.

In a delightful surprise, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the lead stars of “Tere Bin,” replied to Nakuul’s stories, expressing their gratitude for his kind words and sharing their excitement over his reaction.

The friendly exchange between the Indian star and the lead actors of “Tere Bin” has ignited a social media frenzy, with fans and followers eagerly joining the conversation.

The camaraderie and mutual admiration between the celebrities have further endeared them to their fans, creating a heartwarming moment in the world of entertainment.

As Nakuul Mehta’s followers eagerly await more updates on his journey with “Tere Bin,” the playful banter with Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali has become a delightful highlight, showcasing the power of social media to bridge the gap between artists and their audiences.