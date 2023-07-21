Daily threat alerts ratio increased from 7 to 11 as terror returns to KP

There is an increase in incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as over 144 police officers have already embraced martyrdom during the six terror attacks in 2023.

SAMAA TV reported that terrorists carried out four attacks in a span of a week. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the hit list of the terrorists and law and order situation has been deteriorating.

According to the terror attack list, firstly a suicide bomber targeted FC’s vehicle in Hayatabad, then, in the dark of the night, two policemen were martyred at the Regi police station and on Friday, two suicide bombers blew themselves up with explosives at a compound in Khyber Bara Tehsil.

Threat alerts increased

Last year, police received 2500 threat alerts and 1909 threat alerts in just six months of this year. Meanwhile, daily ratio of threat alert also increased from seven to 11.

IBO operations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police conducted 860 intelligence operations this year, in which, 158 terrorists were killed while seven suicide jackets, 65 kg of explosives and 257 hand grenades were recovered from them.