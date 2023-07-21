Janhvi Kapoor shares glamorous sneak peek from Manish Malhotra’s show

Janhvi Kapoor, the young and talented Bollywood actress, sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy with her latest post, offering a glamorous sneak peek from Manish Malhotra’s highly-anticipated fashion show. The post has left fans excited and eager to witness the fashion extravaganza.

Janhvi Kapoor’s association with renowned designer Manish Malhotra has been well-known in the industry, and their collaboration for this fashion show has piqued the curiosity of fashion enthusiasts and film lovers alike. In her Instagram post, Janhvi can be seen striking a stunning pose in an elegant ensemble, showcasing Manish Malhotra’s signature style.

The stylish sneak peek has ignited speculation about the theme and collection of the fashion show, with fans eagerly trying to decode the subtle hints dropped by the actress. Her elegant look and confident demeanour in the post have only added to the anticipation surrounding the event.

Manish Malhotra is known for his grand and star-studded fashion presentations, and Janhvi Kapoor’s involvement has only amplified the excitement among her followers. The duo’s collaboration promises to bring together the worlds of fashion and Bollywood in a spectacular showcase of creativity and glamour.

As the fashion show’s date approaches, Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post has undoubtedly set the stage for an unforgettable evening, where fans can expect nothing short of sartorial brilliance from Manish Malhotra and the Bollywood beauty.