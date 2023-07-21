SC dismisses curative review reference against Justice Qazi on govt’s withdrawal plea

Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has allowed the government’s plea regarding withdrawal of its curative review petition in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case and subsequently dismissed the review petition.

A curative review reference against Senior Supreme Court and to-be Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been discharged Friday after the federal government withdrew review against Isa.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in a 13-page verdict said that withdrawal plea of the federal government has been accepted.

The instant Civil Misc. Applications filed by the appellants are accordingly allowed and their curative review petitions are dismissed as withdrawn,“ the apex court said in the verdict.

“Under normal circumstances, the matter is sent to the court when the curatorial review is admissible,” the SC verdict stated, adding that, the law allows applicants to withdraw their applications.

Petitions for retroactive review apparently not even hearable, judgment

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to withdraw the curative review reference against Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Shehbaz Sharif, decided not to pursue the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Taking to twitter, the premier wrote: “On my direction, the government has decided to withdraw the Curative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa”.

It is pertinent to note that President Dr Arif Alvi had accorded his approval to the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The official notification stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 175 A read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Hon’ble Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the most Senior Judge of Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from 17th September, 2023”.

A tweet from the president of Pakistan’s official Twitter handle stated: “President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Qazi Faiz Isa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan”.