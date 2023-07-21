Federal cabinet decides to dissolve Privatisation Commission Board

The federal government has made the decision to dissolve the Privatisation Commission Board, with the federal cabinet approving the removal of its current members.

The move comes as the government plans to establish a new board for the privatisation commission.

Among the members who have been removed from the Board are Zafar Iqbal Sabani, Ursula Khan Hoti, Zafar Iqbal, Khurram Shehzad, Itrat Hussain Rizvi, Memon Abdul Jabbar, Ashfaq Tola, and Yawar Irfan.

These board members were appointed during different periods, spanning from 2013 to 2015, under the previous government’s tenure and the present regime.

Zafraqbal Sabani and Ursula Khan Hoti were appointed in 2013, Zafar Iqbal FCA and Khurram Shehzad in 2014, and Itrat Hussain Rizvi, Memon Abdul Jabbar, Ashfaq Tola, and Yawar Irfan in 2015.