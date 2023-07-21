Pakistan Shaheens reach final of Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan A Cricket Team booked their place in the final of Emerging Asia Cup by thrashing the hosts Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in the semifinal.

Pakistan A elected to bat first, but the openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan scored only 22 and 12 respectively.

But Omair Bin Yousaf showed some impressive batting in the all important match and had partnership of 61 runs with Tayyab Tahir for the third wicket.

Omair Bin Yousaf scored 88 runs and missed the century by just 12 runs, whereas skipper Muhammad Haris played a cameo of 52 runs off 43 balls.

Pakistan were bowled out for 322 runs on the last ball of innings, as Muhammad Wasim also added 24 runs off 17 balls.

In reply, Avishka Fernando fought alone as the other Sri Lankan batters in top order could not add much and the hosts lost three wickets for just 33 runs.

Avishka Fernando and Sahan Arachchige had a partnership of 128 runs for the fourth wicket, before Fernando was dismissed on 97.

Sahan Arachchige also missed his century by just three runs, as Arshad Iqbal dented the hopes of Sri Lanka and the team were bowled out for 262.

Arshad Iqbal picked up a fifer and won the player of the match award. Pakistan will play the winner of India A and Bangladesh A in the final.