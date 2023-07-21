PTI chairman, bushra bibi move court to dismiss alleged illegal marriage case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi filed a request to dismiss the complaint of alleged illegal marriage case them in the district and sessions courts Islamabad.

On behalf of both, lawyer Shair Afazl Marwat filed an application to dismiss the complaint against his clients.

The petition prayed that the charges against both do not fall under Section 496.

The petition struggled that marriage of PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi was completely ‘shariah’.

“The complaint is an attempt to defame Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi. Even if the allegations are true, it does not constitute an offense under Section 496,’ the petition prayed.

Running trial on an alleged illegal marriage case would be against the law and complaint filed against PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi on April 4 should be dismissed, the petition reads.

It is pertinent to note that Civil Judge Qudrat Ulllah called for argument on the request to dismiss the complaint on July 24 (Monday).