Gold prices per tola hit new peak in domestic market

In contrast to the decline in gold prices in the global bullion market, the price of per tola gold has been increased in domestic market.

The price of gold per tola increased by Rs1800 to reach Rs222900. On the other hand, the price of gold per ounce in the international market decreased by $12 to the reach $1966.

However, after the decrease in the global market, the prices of gold per tola increased in the domestic exchange markets of Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and other places.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs1542 rupees to Rs191,100.

Read more: Pakistani Rupee slides further, closes at Rs286.81 in interbank against US Dollar