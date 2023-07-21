Watch Live
PM phones President to inquire about health

President Alvi thanks Prime Minister
Bahzad Saleemi Jul 21, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President Dr Arif Alvi and inquired about his health.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for the President of Pakistan.

During the telephonic conversation, he said, “I pray to Allah for your full and speedy recovery.”

President Dr. Arif Alvi thanked the Prime Minister.

