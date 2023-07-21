PM phones President to inquire about health
President Alvi thanks Prime Minister
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President Dr Arif Alvi and inquired about his health.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for the President of Pakistan.
During the telephonic conversation, he said, “I pray to Allah for your full and speedy recovery.”
President Dr. Arif Alvi thanked the Prime Minister.
prime minister shehbaz sharif
President Dr Arif Alvi
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div