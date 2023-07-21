Weekly inflation witnesses marginal decrease of 0.07 percent

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that the weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), saw a slight decrease of 0.07 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ending on July 20.

The SPI for this week in the mentioned group stood at 258.45 points, compared to 258.63 points in the previous week. However, when compared to the corresponding week of the previous year, the SPI for the combined consumption group increased by 29.16 percent.

The SPI, with a base year of 2015-16 = 100, covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. In this context, the lowest consumption group, up to Rs 17,732, witnessed a 0.51 percent increase, reaching 267.24 points from the previous 265.88 points.

For the consumption groups from Rs 17,732 to Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517, and Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175, there were increases of 0.35 percent, 0.20 percent, and 0.03 percent, respectively. On the other hand, the consumption group above Rs 44,175 experienced a decrease of 0.28 percent.

During the week, out of the 51 items, 30 (58.82%) items saw price increases, 9 (17.65%) items saw decreases, and 12 (23.53%) items remained stable.

Items that recorded a decrease in average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) basis included onions (10.29%), chicken (8.57%), bananas (8.34%), wheat flour (0.98%), and various cooking oils.

Conversely, items that saw an increase in average prices WoW included tomatoes (36.06%), chillies powder (20.17%), sugar, eggs, and gur (unrefined cane sugar).

On a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, items that witnessed price decreases included onions, electricity, pulse masoor, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), and vegetable ghee.

Meanwhile, items that experienced price increases on a YOY basis included wheat flour, cigarettes, gas charges, tea packets, various types of rice, sugar, potatoes, and bread, among others.