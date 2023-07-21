Aleem Khan sees prolonging caretaker set-up will deepen crises

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan opposed granting any extension to the upcoming caretaker set-up, stating that such move would exacerbate the existing political crises in the country.

In a recent interview with VOA, amidst discussions surrounding the aftermath of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan, the seasoned politician emphasised that the deposed premier will have to bear the consequences of attacking institutions for personal political gains.

Aleem Khan questioned the rationale behind allowing individuals who have attacked military installations to participate in electoral contests, declaring that Imran Khan was not technically knocked out of the political sphere.

Furthermore, the IPP President disclosed an intriguing insight into the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, stating that Faiz Hameed wanted to become next army chief with the help of Imran Khan as prime minister.

He also ruled out any seat adjustment with PDM in upcoming.

In addition to his comments on Imran Khan, Mr Aleem also addressed the recent launch of a new political party by Pervez Khattak, asserting that Khattak and IPP share a common ideology.