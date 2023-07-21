PM urges OIC to take steps to combat desecration of holy books

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday issued a call to action, urging the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the civilised world to take decisive steps to combat the reprehensible act of desecrating holy books.

In a tweet, he emphasized the need to address attitudes that fuel religious hatred, violence, terrorism, and militancy. The Prime Minister asserted that no civilized society should tolerate the desecration of sacred figures, symbols, and divine books in the name of freedom of expression.

He expressed concern over the granting of permission to desecrate the Holy Quran, Torah, and Bible, viewing it as part of a malicious and despicable agenda that threatens global peace.

Sharif further stressed the importance of safeguarding shared values of peace, tolerance, and pluralism, cautioning against allowing a small group of individuals with nefarious intentions to undermine these cherished principles.