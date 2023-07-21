FIA submits challan in court in case against Ch Pervaiz Elahi

There was a significant progress in the FIA Money Laundering case on Friday, as FIA submitted the challan in court against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The court ordered jail superintendent Rawalpindi and IG Police Punjab to present Ch Pervaiz Elahi before the court on 26 July.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, FIA also nominated two witnesses in the case against Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

The two witnesses are reported to be Shahzaib Mukhtar and Fakhar Abbas whereas the court also asked for the details about correct address and bank account details of Moonis Elahi and Jibran Khan.

They also asked to submit the passport and National ID Card details of both along with travel history details.