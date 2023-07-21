JIT deems Imran Khan guilty of Jinnah House attack

The Joint Investigation Team probing the attack at the Lahore Corps Commander’s house – also known as Jinnah House – deemed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan and others named accused guilty of arson on May 9.

According to the comprehensive JIT report, the investigation into the November events has been concluded, with concrete evidence pointing towards the involvement of the accused, including Chairman PTI, in the Jinnah House attack.

The police investigation successfully established the planning and execution of the heinous incident by the suspects.

During the course of the investigation, crucial digital evidence, mobile videos, and closed-circuit footage were meticulously examined and presented, further solidifying the case against the accused individuals.

Additionally, mobile connections were traced, corroborating the involvement of PTI leaders with the perpetrators.

The probe also revealed discrepancies in Chairman PTI’s statement before the JIT, indicating a lack of consistency with the evidence. Furthermore, statements of other party leaders brought before the JIT contradicted established facts, raising suspicion about their role in the attack.

Call records further demonstrated the PTI leaders’ contacts with individuals linked to the incident, strengthening the case against them. When confronted with digital and forensic evidence, the accused leaders struggled to provide satisfactory answers, further deepening the suspicion surrounding their involvement.

Moreover, the investigation revealed that PTI leadership is implicated in multiple other cases, indicating a pattern of involvement in criminal activities. Shockingly, the named accused were also found to be present at sensitive installations in ten cases, raising concerns about national security.

In light of the incriminating evidence, the JIT is preparing to submit the investigation report of all cases, including the Jinnah House attack, to the court for further legal proceedings. Notably, Chairman PTI has been nominated under twenty provisions, including terrorism, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations against him.

Prominent PTI figures, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, and Ali Amin Gandapur, have also been named as accused in the case, adding significant weight to the allegations.

The country awaits the upcoming court proceedings, as the JIT’s revelations have caused a stir among political circles and the general public. As the case unfolds, authorities continue their efforts to bring those responsible for the Jinnah House attack to justice and maintain law and order in the nation.