FIA ordered to produce Elahi before court on July 26

A Special Central Court in Lahore on Friday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the court on July 16 in a money laundering case.

Judge Bakht Fakhr Behzad presided over the hearing, during which the FIA submitted a challan, presenting evidence against Parvez Elahi.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, Jibran Khan and others under Section 161, 109, 34 and 162 of the Anti-Money-laundering Act 2010.

The court session, which took place on Friday, saw notable progress in the ongoing money laundering investigation.

Apart from summoning Parvez Elahi for a hearing on July 26, the court also issued specific instructions to the Jail Superintendent of Rawalpindi and the Inspector General of Punjab.

The FIA, in its submission, named two witnesses who could play a crucial role in the case against the PTI President. The witnesses were identified as Shahzeb Mukhtar and Fakhr Abbas.

Judge Bakht Fakhr Behzad, who conducted the preliminary hearing on the challan, emphasized the significance of a fair and transparent trial to ensure justice is served in this matter.